Don’t laugh at minimum wage workers

Jun 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – Nuff people calling fuh minimum wage fuh increase. But dem nah realise de implications.
Dem gat fuh pay de domestic help and cook more money. De lil boys wah does come and wash de car and sweep de yard gat to get more money. Dem security guard gat to get higher pay. Dem driver too.
Is only now dat some people realise dat while dem claiming how dem employers does exploit workers, dem does also exploit dem people wah does help dem around dem house.
But yuh muss not laugh at people wah earning de minimum wage. It mek dem boys remember de story about de four fathers wah bin talking about dem sons.
De first dad say dat he bin give he son a small loan of one million dollars and he bin suh successful dat he buy a private jet to a friend as a birthday gift.
De second dad say how he son write a song dat turn a hit and he get suh rich dat he gave a Rolex to a friends as a birthday gift.
De third dad say dat he son own a high-tech firm and is suh rich dat be buy a mansion as a birthday gift fuh a friend.
De fourth dad say dat he son is poor and mekin’ de minimum wage wukin at a fast food joint. De odda dads start laughing at de fourth one.
But he went on, “my son spent years saving money to host a birthday party but he got some great gifts.”
He say, “My son was only able to attend a community college. He is very poor and makes minimum wages working at McDonalds but he got a private jet, a Rolex and a mansion from some friends dat attended de birthday party.”
