ANSA McAL launches donation drive to target patients at health centres

Kaieteur News – The Health and Wellness team of ANSA McAL Trading launched a donation drive and donated packs of BemStar adult diapers to patients of a number of facilities including the Kitty Health Centre.

The team launched the BemStar Donation Drive at the Industry Health Center and continued their second drive on Wednesday.

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, the Health and Wellness team have pledged to donate BemStar adult diapers to two Health Centres per month to help patients with chronic diseases and elderly patients increase their comfort level during this critical time of their health.

The BemStar Donation Drive also sensitizes the public about the durability of the brand so that patients would be aware of the product on the market.

BemStar’s Marketing Coordinator, Elsena Seecharan demonstrated the use of the product to the patients who were present at the health centre as an introduction to the adult diapers.

The patients were appreciative of the company’s donation and the demonstration offered to them.

Midwife, Andrea Cossiah at the Kitty Health Centre, expressed gratitude to ANSA McAL for the initiative, “I think it’s a good initiative and I want to thank ANSA McAL for starting this venture since it’s the first of its kind and it will help us to give patients and their families’ referrals to the products.”

After each visit at the health centres, ANSA McAL team will leave samples of the BemStar adult diapers for the doctors or nurses to give to the patients.

ANSA McAL’s Corporate Communications Officer, Alleya Hamilton noted that this initiative was created to let people know that “ANSA McAL is in the business of giving back to the people in communities and building the awareness of the brands that we bring to that market that are reliable, comfortable and affordable”.