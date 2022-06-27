41 new Covid-19 infections; four persons in ICU

Latest update June 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2022 News
Jun 27, 2022Fans can grab their seat for as low as US$6 for exciting white-ball matches ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new...
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – In my compound, the huge garbage truck was facing me and I just needed a tiny space on the parapet... more
Kaieteur News – This past week, one of the Caribbean’s elder statesmen, Keith Mitchell, was defeated in his country’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]