Moves apace to regularise use of electric bikes

– as concerns raised about some reckless riders

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – As the relevant authorities are currently working to put measures in place to regularise the use of electric bikes, there are some riders who are conspicuously putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk.

Electric bikes flooded the streets of Guyana, during the COVID-19 pandemic and as local sales sky-rocketed, businesses were forced to import them by the containers. Although some business owners have been making a profit, some of them, nevertheless, believe that the use of the bikes should be monitored just to ensure the safety of the riders.

Speaking with The Waterfalls recently, the owner of one of these businesses, who requested anonymity, recalled that the electric bike business staring booming back in 2020 and continued into 2021.

“These bikes used to sell by the container, sometimes a customer would come and order 35 bikes at one time,” the businessman related.

“You see the prices for the bikes would range from $65,000 to $200,000 and for Guyanese an affordable cost is a big, thing,” he noted.

Apart from the bikes being cheap, the businessman explained that many were rushing to buy them because, “there is no need for licence, registration or fitness.”

“A customer can just purchase one and ride it the same day and they are easy to operate,” he said.

While the businessman believes that there is no need for a licencing system to be put in place for the bikes, he is of the view that government should implement an age limit restriction.

“I don’t see the need for someone to have a licence to ride these bikes or to be trained to ride them because them thing got the same speed like a bicycle but yes, I agree that at least an age limit restriction should be put in place because one set of little children riding them in the streets,” the businessman shared.

This concern has been raised by many a motorist too in light of the fact that children with little to no knowledge of the roadways are often seen maneuvering through the traffic on some of Guyana’s most congested roadways. Many fear that things could start turning deadly for them.

Another concern being raised by citizens is that some riders are overloading these bikes. A video was shared with The Waterfalls paper recently in which a woman is seen riding around Georgetown on a small electric bike with three children as pillion riders – two at the back and one in front. Many feared that the woman could have lost her balance and the end result would have been tragic.

The businessman explained that the electric bikes have a weight limit. “The higher the voltage, the more weight it can carry but more importantly, it can only carry one pillion rider, just like a normal motorbike.”

However, because there is no regularisation of these bikes many are abusing the weight limit, putting their lives and the lives of others in danger.

Calls have been made for the police to step in and monitor the use of these bikes but, according to Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram, there is nothing police can do until they are registered by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Although, the bikes are classified as a motor vehicle, because the maximum speed is below 49cc, there is no need to have a licence. However, with more concerns being raised, the force and the GRA have been in talks to get the bikes regularised so that they can be monitored by police.

A representative of GRA recently told this publication that the state agency is still working on a policy to have the bikes registered, and promised that it will be done soon.

Since the trend of electric bikes started in Guyana three riders were killed in tragic accidents. One man had his skulled crushed by container truck on Water Street, Georgetown, just in front of the Muneshwers business establishment.

Another was killed after reportedly riding into a car at Corentyne, Berbice and recently a third was struck by a water truck along Mandela Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

While GRA formulates its policy, some of these riders are seen using their bikes recklessly and it is hoped that there will be no more road fatalities.

As steps are being taken to register these bikes, the businessman said that he has noticed a decline in the sale of the bikes and he has thus reduced importing them. The businessman believes that this will be a plus for the road safety concerns.

“What has happened is that people are finding out that the quality of bikes being imported is not up to standard and they are running into mechanical problems. We can import better quality bikes but the cost will be just as high as the price for a normal motorcycle with more speed so customers would definitely opt to buy a motorcycle,” related the businessman.

Now, instead of importing many bikes, the tactically businessman has started to import spare parts to cater to those who already own electric bikes.