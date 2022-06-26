Guyanese wins California Workforce Association Champion 2022 Award

Kaieteur News – Mr. Anthony Rafeek, a Guyanese who now lives in California, USA, has won the prestigious California Workforce Association Champion of the year 2022 award, for the state of California. He received this award recently at the WORKCON2022 conference hosted in San Diego, California.

According to a release shared with this media house, Mr. Rafeek is a Programme Manager by profession with more than 10 years of experience in programme development and implementation.

Currently, he is implementing the Veteran Employment-Related Assistance Programme which seeks to support 180 veterans who have high barriers to employment. The programme consistently exceeded its performance goals and successfully placed more than half of the participants in the programme in jobs that aligned with their long-term career paths and in-demand industry sector jobs.

Anthony, the release added, currently enjoys a career in Workforce and Economic Development in California, collaborating with an ecosystem which includes colleges and universities, government institutions, NGOs and the business community to develop and implement innovative programmes which prepare the labour force for in-demand sector jobs and meet the changing needs of the business sector. These programmes benefit veterans, adult workers, youths, dislocated workers, justice involved individuals, individuals with disabling conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, among other populations.

Before leaving the shores of Guyana, Mr. Rafeek worked as a Programme Manager with the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the IDB to implement the Criminal Justice Reform Programme which sought to reduce prison overcrowding and increase the use of alternative sentencing in Guyana. Other notable projects included the Guyana Marriott Hotel Project which opened in April 2015 and the Amaila Falls Hydro Programme.

He holds a MBA from the University of Bradford, a Bachelors in Management Studies from the University of Guyana, is Project Management Professional certified and is a Restorative Practitioner.