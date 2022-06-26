Growing pains: A distressing time for parents and their child

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – I have had the displeasure of experiencing growing pains with my little one over the past year. It’s something that stresses you as a parent and keeps your child up many nights crying for pains. Even being a doctor, it hasn’t been easy and I can only imagine how confusing it can be for parents who have to endure this ordeal. Growing pains occurs among 10 – 20 percent of children depending on the population. It involves your child’s musculoskeletal system, meaning his or her muscles and bones. These pains usually make your child’s legs hurt. They are common in children between 2 and 12 years old and are typically not serious. Growing pains are not the same as a growth spurt. It is a difficult phase for families and is often not given attention because it is not a threat to life. However, it is a condition that can take its toll on children and parents. Awareness and preparation take away much of the suffering that this condition can bring. Therefore, I will shed some light on this condition today so that those that are exposed to it, can be able avoid much of the ordeal that can come with it if they are unprepared.

What are symptoms of growing pains?

With growing pains, the pains are usually more common in the back or front of the child’s legs but can also be less commonly present at the thighs, or the area behind his or her knees. The pains usually occur later in the day and more commonly in the nights. Children tend to wake up in the nights crying for pains. The pains will vary from child to child. Sometimes growing pains last just a few minutes; other times they last a few hours and may be mild to severe. Not all children have growing pains. However, if your child does have them, the pain may come and go with many days in between without pain. Children with severe cases may feel pain every day. The pain usually comes in spurts and there may be periods of no pain which can last for months. Ultimately, the pains tend to progressively subside and should not last more than two years. Also, pains that occur continuously for more than three months should be investigated to rule out more serious causes.

What causes growing pains?

Unfortunately, science has not figured out the cause of growing pains. What is known, is that children who have growing pains may feel more pain after physical activity than other children feel. Also, some children who have growing pains may have weaker bones than their peers.

How are growing pains diagnosed?

There is no test to diagnose growing pains. The diagnosis is often made by a doctor who may ask you questions about when and where your child has pain. The pains tend to be aggravated by times of more activity so your doctor may also ask what your child did the day the pain started. Your doctor may order tests to make sure the pains aren’t being caused by something else.

How can it be treated?

There is no known way to prevent growing pains from happening. However, you may be able to help your child feel better when he or she has growing pains. Your doctor may suggest you do one or more of the following:

• Massage the painful area.

• Stretch the muscles in the painful area.

• Warm compress the legs in the evenings or when the pains are occurring

• Giving your child a pain reliever (Tylenol, Panadol, ibuprofen) during bouts of pain

• If your child has the severe form, your doctor may advise to give pain relief to your child on days when they are exposed to high physical activity.

Growing pains are usually not serious and are a common part of childhood for many children. While the pains can be distressing for both the child and parents, it will get better with time. In the meantime, stay in touch with your doctor and be prepared to institute treatment as soon as it starts or if you are concerned it may start. This will help both you and your child to have better nights.