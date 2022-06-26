Global Friendship Foundation hosts “American Bars under the Stars” honouring America’s 246th Independence

Kaieteur News – Charitable organisation, Global Friendship Foundation will be hosting a grand event “American Bars under the Stars” at the Promenade Gardens on July 2nd at 14:00hours, in commemoration of the 246th Independence of the United States of America. “This will be the biggest and finest celebration of American diverse food, beverage and hospitality offerings Georgetown has ever seen,” a statement from the organisation said.

Attendees will be able to “sip and sample” their way around the best American and other international beers, American cocktails, mocktails, sodas, and American street foods, whilst enjoying the ‘Eat to the Beat’ Concert scheduled for the event. They can also learn of ‘Destination USA’, said to be one of the best places to visit in the world.

At the American Bars Under the Stars event, attendees who visit the Destination USA booth, will have the opportunity to meet the experts who will offer American travel and tourism inspiration tips and advice to help persons get the most out of their vacationing experience in the USA. Whether its burgers or chicken, pizza or hotdogs, fries or cupcakes, sodas or juice, the American fast food options will encompass nearly any American food that will be craved. “Food festivals are a great way to learn about a country,” the Foundation said. “Brewtopia” for beer aficionados, will be one of the bigger events for the year. Beer is one of the most popular drinks known to mankind and is the third most-drank beverage on the planet, behind water and tea. “The American Bars Under the Stars event will be a celebration of the vibrant and exciting brewing environment in Guyana, the United States and internationally with the best local, American and other world renown beers at the well stocked bars. If you want to try the hottest beers at the forefront of the industry, this is the event for you,” the organisers stated.

No American party will be complete without cocktails. “And for this special anniversary event, we are having not just one, but two cocktail bars to shake up the best signature cocktails. You might be more of a cocktail connoisseur than a master mixologist. Why not get some of the good stuff mixed for you, so you can sample some delightful American and other cocktails without having to actually make them yourself.”

The Foundation welcomed all those desirous of participating. “Come to the American Bars Under the Stars, embark on an adventure of the senses!” they said. Entry to the event is free and there will be free parking.