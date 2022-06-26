Female bartender goes missing after drinking spree

– bar owner and friends in custody

By Shervin Belgrave

Region Seven detectives are trying their best to find out what happened to a 19-year-old female bartender who mysteriously disappeared on the night of June 17, last, after a drinking spree with friends at Martin’s Landing located along the Mazaruni River in the Region Seven district.

The missing young woman has been identified as Anisa Miguel, a mother of one who hails from St. Ignatius Village, Lethem, Region Nine. Police have since arrested a bar owner and two sales girls who were reportedly among her drinking partners on the night she went missing.

Miguel had first started working in Region Seven, back in December 2021 after her friend introduced her to a bar owner at Tamakay Landing.

The young woman, later that month, returned home for Christmas to be with her four-year-old son and had ended up finding another job in her village.

However, according to information received by Kaieteur News, Miguel proved to be an excellent worker and her “boss lady” requested her services again. Miguel did not turn down the offer and travelled to Region Seven three weeks ago leaving her four-year-old-son in care of an aunt but on June 19, her relatives received the troubling news that “Ann” (Miguel) cannot be found.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, one of her aunts, Ingrid Miguel, said, “This girl went missing on the 17th but I only found out on the 19th when I received a text message from my cousin, saying ‘you know Ann missing’.”

Ingrid said she could not believe what she was hearing and decided to inquire about Miguel’s whereabouts. After family members received no positive word, they took to Facebook on June 22, last, requesting help to find the missing woman.It did not take long for them to receive information about Miguel’s last movements from persons in the area who had seen her drinking with friends at Martin’s Landing.

The bar owner, who is presently in police custody, claimed that she knows nothing about Miguel’s whereabouts and was not one of her drinking partners.

Miguel’s employer had alleged that she had left her business place earlier that day in a speedboat to accompany two salesgirls on a trip to Martin’s Landings. One of the sales girls had even taken a “selfie” of them travelling together in the boat heading to the location. They had reportedly gone there to sell perfumes.

Miguel was later seen drinking with them and other individuals at a bar. The boat captain had returned to pick them up but reportedly saw all of them drunk. It was further alleged that Miguel was “knocked out” and the boat captain did not want to take her on his boat. The owner of the establishment where she was seen drinking had reportedly took the girl in and promised to take care of her but she went missing. Claims were also made that she was last seen dancing with a male patron before she disappeared.

However, since the media reports surfaced many persons have come forward claiming otherwise and are convinced that the sales girls and even her employer might know where the missing woman is.

They agreed that Miguel was indeed intoxicated but was never left at the business place. Instead, they are alleging that Miguel had left the drinking spot with the sales girls and headed for the boat.

Meanwhile, as police try to unravel the case, a search party is currently combing the area looking for the missing woman.

Miguel was last seen wearing a white top and white cap. If anyone knows where she is or what might have happened to her, they are asked to make contact with police.