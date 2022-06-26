De waterfall man looking fuh Su

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Rent is now Mr. Rent. Dem boys bin going through de Classified Ads and dem nearly get a heart attack.

Dem boys see some rent dat so big dat yuh gah pay mortage fuh three or four properties with dat money. And some ah dem landlords calling fuh US dollars, and dem house nah in dem high-end area.

God help poor people in dis country? How dem young couple gan manage fuh survive pun dem small salary? People calling $100,000 fuh one bedroom in de city.

De Waterfalls man looking fuh Su. Nat fuh ask he any questions about de Vice interview. Nor fuh serve papers pun he. Su is a rich man and if he renting, it gat to be big rent he paying, like some ah dem figures wah dem boys seeing in de Classified Ads

De Waterfall man gat a house fuh rent and he seh how he know Su looking fuh a place. He former landlord tell he, he gat to move out. Rent only pay up to May. We now in June and July coming up.

But de landlord nah want he back. He nah even giving he Notice. De landlord want back he property. So if Su looking fuh somewhere fuh rent, he better contact de Waterfalls man.

It mek dem boys remember de time a landlord started to scream pon de tenant: “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING? WALKING INTO MY BEDROOM WITHOUT KNOCKING!! WHAT IF MY WIFE WAS HERE?”

De tenant reply, “I do apologise, sir. I thought you were still on vacation.”

Talk half. Leff half.