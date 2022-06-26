De waterfall man looking fuh Su

Latest update June 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 26, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Rent is now Mr. Rent. Dem boys bin going through de Classified Ads and dem nearly get a heart attack.
Dem boys see some rent dat so big dat yuh gah pay mortage fuh three or four properties with dat money. And some ah dem landlords calling fuh US dollars, and dem house nah in dem high-end area.
God help poor people in dis country? How dem young couple gan manage fuh survive pun dem small salary? People calling $100,000 fuh one bedroom in de city.
De Waterfalls man looking fuh Su. Nat fuh ask he any questions about de Vice interview. Nor fuh serve papers pun he. Su is a rich man and if he renting, it gat to be big rent he paying, like some ah dem figures wah dem boys seeing in de Classified Ads
De Waterfall man gat a house fuh rent and he seh how he know Su looking fuh a place. He former landlord tell he, he gat to move out. Rent only pay up to May. We now in June and July coming up.
But de landlord nah want he back. He nah even giving he Notice. De landlord want back he property. So if Su looking fuh somewhere fuh rent, he better contact de Waterfalls man.
It mek dem boys remember de time a landlord started to scream pon de tenant: “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING? WALKING INTO MY BEDROOM WITHOUT KNOCKING!! WHAT IF MY WIFE WAS HERE?”
De tenant reply, “I do apologise, sir. I thought you were still on vacation.”
Talk half. Leff half.
Jun 26, 2022Bangladesh’s Tour of the West Indies All-rounder Kyle Mayers played a mature innings by scoring an unbeaten century to help the West Indies to a formidable position over Bangladesh at stumps on day...
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 2019, I appeared in front of the magistrate requesting bail for AFC youth activist, Keifer Burnette... more
Kaieteur News – Tacuma Ogunseye has written that had the Finance Minister under the APNU+AFC’s Coalition done the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is time that several nations, led in the Western Hemisphere by the US and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]