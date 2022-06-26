Comedians heading to show end up in river after boat mishap

Kaieteur News – Eight well known comedians in Guyana were among 18 adult passengers, who on Saturday, ended up in the Essequibo River after the speedboat in which they were travelling in suffered a mishap.

The comedians, Chris Gopaul, Kwace Ace Edmonson, Michael Ignatius, better known by his stage name “Beyonce”, Linden Jumbie Jones, Clemencio Goddette, among others, were at the time en-route to Supenaam, Region Two and were heading to perform at a show at the Washiba Resort, Capoey, Essequibo. Apart from the comedians, 10 more passengers, including a young baby, were on board the boat.

The incident reportedly occurred around 14:30hrs and the passengers had to cling to mangroves at the side of the river until they were rescued.

Gopaul, one of the comedians, posted videos to his Facebook page showing passengers with life jackets floating in the river and holding onto mangrove branches. Others stood on the bow of the half sunken vessel.A man was seen sitting on one of the branches with a young baby in his arms. Linden Jumbie Jones was spotted on the highest limb of a mangroves tree.

According to speedboat monitor, Curtis (only name given), the vessel had departed Parika during the early afternoon hours and around 14:30hrs he received a distress call from the captain relating that the boat was sinking.

It is suspected that the captain had overloaded the boat and when he was in the vicinity of Leguan it started to sink. After making the distress call, another boat was dispatched immediately to rescue them.

While they awaited the rescue boat, the captain was able to maneuver the sinking vessel close enough to mangrove trees.

The rescue boat subsequently arrived, and the passengers were ferried to Supenaam, all of whom were safe and accounted for.

This publication was told that the exact cause of the mishap will be determined following an investigation by the Maritime Administration Department [MARAD].

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the passengers arrived at Supenaam, the comedians recorded a video of them shopping for dry clothes in a boutique.

They made laughter of the almost tragic incident and said, “We were acting in the river just now.” The comedians assured that they will still be performing at the show that was scheduled for 19:00hrs last night. According to Gopaul, “the show must go on.”

Kaieteur News understands that incidents on the Essequibo River have become frequent in recent months. This increase has reportedly raised serious questions about the certification of vessels plying the Parika/Supenaam route.