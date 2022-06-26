10-year-old Linden artist showcases exceptional talent

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – Ten-year-old Linden artist, Avianne Basdeo is already making waves with her jaw dropping portraits, paintings of nature and other captivating art. At her age, most would expect amateur drawings coloured with crayons from her but there is nothing amateur about Avianne’s work. In fact, she is already earning from her pieces as persons can see the worth and the time spent to ensure their perfection.

Avianne, a Grade Five student of the Amelia’s Ward Primary School, started painting when she was just six years old, but recognised she had the talent at five years old with her simple drawings.

In four years, she has graduated from art books to easels and canvasses. She gets orders and has not gotten an unsatisfied customer to date. “I started painting when I was six years old, the first portrait I did was of my mom…when I realised I had the talent, I would watch YouTube tutorials to learn…my best portrait is of my aunt’s friend,” she related.

She started doing research on mixing colours, using wax and other paint material to get that perfect finish. Being the humble little girl she is, Avianne said in the next five years, she wants to be an average painter. But clearly there is nothing average about this lass whose talent can only be described as exceptional. “I feel good about my work and it makes me feel good that people like them,” she said. She considers herself self-taught and does not plan on attending art school in the future but will continue researching and learning by trial and error.

Her parents are very supportive of her and would assist with the purchasing of materials, as do other family members. Presently, she paints in the confines of her home but would get her ideas from a wide range of places, especially nature.

When doing portraits, she tries to bring them to life, giving the client personality with the wise use of colour coordination. She normally uses a photograph to complete her portraits.

As a pre-Grade Six student, Avianne balances her time quite well. She spends the week prioritising her school work, and uses weekends to paint. To date this young artist has scores of finished work, of which many have been sold. When she started, it was never her intention to make it into a business venture, but the demand was made and she started reaching those demands.

She said she feels really happy that at such a young age, she can bring a smile to the faces of many people through her work.