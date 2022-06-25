Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m final at Jamaica National Trials

Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica.

Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being held currently hoping to be selected to represent his country. At present Trevon Prince is the fastest Guyanese Junior Athlete in the 800m with a time of 1:54.

Best wishes were extended to Prince by several Guyanese in the Diaspora who are supporting him. His remarkable improvement has been attained in less than one year during his stint at the Jamaica College. The Andy Medas King and Pansy Adonis Foundation has been instrumental in aiding Prince stint in Jamaica.