Standards Bureau destroys shoddy electrical fittings peddled by local businesses

Kaieteur News – Although it was made clear by the previous administration in 2019 that businesses caught selling substandard electrical materials on the local market will face penalties, a few are still breaking the law, forcing the Guyana national Bureau Standard (GNBS) to destroy their stocks on Friday.

GNBS yesterday by way of a public statement indicated that its Product Compliance Department destroyed 5000 pieces of substandard electrical fittings that were seized from businesses during the month of May and June.

According to the entity, it had conducted a country surveillance activity to rid the local market of substandard products it monitors.

In some businesses, the Product Compliance Department found extension cords (drop cords), lamp holders, receptacles, power strips, cables electrical breakers and plugs that were of poor quality and improperly labeled.

The businesses were reportedly given 21 days to submit test certificates to prove that their electrical products were above standard but failed to meet the deadline and as such, GNBS was forced to destroy them.

“GNBS is once again reminding businesses to adhere to the requirements for products they import to resale. The reason being, explained GNBS is to ensure compliance with the rules and consumer safety.”

In 2019, the previous coalition government had announced that it was moving ahead to crackdown on substandard electrical products being imported into the country.

Kaieteur News had reported back then the new rule to clamp down on these products would be in effect from January 1, 2020.

The reason behind the move is to ensure consumer safety. It was reported that substandard materials used in homes can cause catastrophic disasters such as fires.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was also instructed to monitor the port of entries and GNBS was tasked with inspecting the local markets.

It was also made clear that if any unlicensed electrician is caught wiring a home, they can face jail time and pay fines. The government has changed since then but the rule remains the same.