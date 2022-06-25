Ramnauth, Deosaran spur Leguan Warriors to victory in OSCL’s tournament

Former national youth players Devon Ramnauth and Krishna Deosaran struck a century each last Sunday for Leguan Warriors who defeated Essequibo Coast by 103 runs at Dean Park ground, Scarborough, Ontario as action continued in the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Regular Season 20-overs competition.

Ramnauth hit 126 not out, while Deosaran was left unbeaten on 109 as their team piled up a formidable 278-1 from the 20-overs and then kept Essequibo Coast to 175-9 at the conclusion of the game.

The Essequibian right-handed Ramnauth hammered 11 sixes and five fours while Deosaran slammed 13 sixes and four fours.

They two also featured in a phenomenal 259-run second-wicket partnership.

When Essequibo Coast batted, Kenny Ramsawak scored 75, while skipper Nicolas Sanachiran offered a fight with 36.

And at Ellesmere venue also in Scarborough, Canada-based Guyanese Rishie Samuel also registered a century (116*) to see Bacchus Ruff Riders beat Essequibo Coast on Saturday by 96 runs.

In another match, another Canada-based Guyanese Rakesh Ramoutar snared five wickets for four runs from four overs as his team Better-Hope got the better of Ramblers Cricket Club in the same competition. Better-Hope won by 73 runs.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mercenary continued to dominate proceedings having snatched eight wins from as many matches.

Several past Guyana players are currently representing Mercenary including ex-first-class captain Damodar Daesrath.

The competition continues today and tomorrow with a bunch of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.