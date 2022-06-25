Ramnauth, Deosaran spur Leguan Warriors to victory in OSCL’s tournament

Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 25, 2022 Sports
Former national youth players Devon Ramnauth and Krishna Deosaran struck a century each last Sunday for Leguan Warriors who defeated Essequibo Coast by 103 runs at Dean Park ground, Scarborough, Ontario as action continued in the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Regular Season 20-overs competition.
Ramnauth hit 126 not out, while Deosaran was left unbeaten on 109 as their team piled up a formidable 278-1 from the 20-overs and then kept Essequibo Coast to 175-9 at the conclusion of the game.
The Essequibian right-handed Ramnauth hammered 11 sixes and five fours while Deosaran slammed 13 sixes and four fours.
They two also featured in a phenomenal 259-run second-wicket partnership.
When Essequibo Coast batted, Kenny Ramsawak scored 75, while skipper Nicolas Sanachiran offered a fight with 36.
And at Ellesmere venue also in Scarborough, Canada-based Guyanese Rishie Samuel also registered a century (116*) to see Bacchus Ruff Riders beat Essequibo Coast on Saturday by 96 runs.
In another match, another Canada-based Guyanese Rakesh Ramoutar snared five wickets for four runs from four overs as his team Better-Hope got the better of Ramblers Cricket Club in the same competition. Better-Hope won by 73 runs.
Meanwhile, defending champions Mercenary continued to dominate proceedings having snatched eight wins from as many matches.
Several past Guyana players are currently representing Mercenary including ex-first-class captain Damodar Daesrath.
The competition continues today and tomorrow with a bunch of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.
Jun 25, 2022Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica. Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being...
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – One day in 1971, a friend, Balwant Persaud, who I met when he was in high school (Guyana Oriental College... more
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is out of order … again. Its latest snafu... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]