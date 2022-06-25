Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Prezzie copycatting

Jun 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some ah dem foreign leader getting second thoughts about inviting Prezzie to dem country. Dem seh everything de man see, he want copy.
He went to Barbados and he see some black belly sheep. De next thing yuh know, he talking how Guyana gah nuff pasture fuh dem sheep fuh graze. Mia had to give he a hundred.
Was a lucky thing when he went dere, dem nah bin serve flying fish and cou-cou. He woulda want bring dah here too.
Den he went Rwanda and dem decide fuh invite he to a vaccination plant. De man get up and talk how he gon build one in Guyana.
When he was in London de odder day, de man bin pass by Buckinghan Palace. When he come back, dem boys hear he bin inspecting State House.
De Australian Prime Minister decide fuh invite he fuh visit Australia. But he tell he Ministers fuh mek sure when Prezzie arrive, he nah see no kangaroo because Guyana gan soon start to have kangaroo.
De man go pon a stage and start fuh sing. Afterwards he put through a call to young Charlie and tell he how Guyana nah need Skeng anymore dat he can substitute at de next baderation concert.
Trinidad gat nuff “doubles’ wah dem does sell by de roadside. Prezzie seh nah worry about no doubles, Guyana gan produce triples and we gan mek a factory fuh produce dem.
Dem gat a new leader in Grenada and de hurricane season about to start. Dem boys praying he nah invite Prezzie to de inauguration.
Talk half and Leff half.

