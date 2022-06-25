Police still probing mysterious death of E/bo Hunter

Region Two police are yet to solve the mystery behind the death of an Essequibo Hunter, Bharrat Ramdehol, who was reportedly killed on April 30 last, by a single gunshot wound to the stomach while on a hunting trip in the Bethany Backlands along the Essequibo Coast in the Region Two district.

Police had arrested two loggers who had accompanied Ramdehol on the trip but were later forced to release them from custody because they were not yet able to solve his case.

However, according to the Police Commander of the district, Shivpersaud Bacchus, they still have to report to police on a weekly basis “until further notice”.

The dead man’s family told Kaieteur News on Friday, the last update they got about the investigation into the man’s death was that his case file was still with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack SC, awaiting her advice on the matter.

Commander Bacchus did speculate that it could be that file was already handed back to police but is yet to reach detectives in Region Two.

He did not disclose much about the investigation but committed to providing an update the media on the developments.

Kaieteur News had reported back in May that Ramdehol had left his home at Maria Lodge, Essequibo Coast around 20:00hrs on April 28 last to go hunting with his tractor and shotgun.

This newspaper had learnt that the hunter had arrived at Bethany, where he left his tractor by a camp used by the two loggers who are only two suspects in the matter.

Relatives had reported that he is acquainted with the two men and according to information received by this media house, the loggers alleged that Ramdehol had asked them to accompany him on his hunting trip, because he wanted them to assist him in fetching out “wild meat.”

It was unclear if they had entered the Bethany backlands soon after his arrival but Kaieteur News understands that they hiked a fair distance into the jungle in search of game.

The loggers had told investigators that while they were hunting during the late evening hours on April 30 tragedy struck. They claimed that Ramdehol had told them to stay behind while he walked further into the jungle to track a prey.

Claims were made that Ramdehol was taking safety precautions and did not want the men close to him while he was discharging his shotgun because accidents can happen.

He reportedly instructed the men to listen out for his last shot so that they can follow behind to help him locate the prey.

The men alleged that around 23:00hrs, they heard Ramdehol fired his gun but had also heard him scream. They claimed too that they heard a second shot followed by silence. After waiting a short while, they followed his trail and allegedly found him wounded and laying next to his shotgun.

The loggers claimed that he was still alive and groaning in pain when they picked him up and fetched him out of the jungle but they had to walk many miles and along the way, Ramdehol allegedly told them that he was in too much pain and could not continue the journey.

As a result, they allegedly decided to place him down along the trail and one of the men continued the journey out of the backdam to get help while the other remained behind with the Ramdehol.

The logger who stayed back claimed that Ramdehol bled to death in his care and he decided to leave the jungle too.

The loggers subsequently led his relatives and police to his body on Thursday May 5.

It was suspected that Ramdehol could have been shot by his own weapon in a gun trap but that was ruled out.