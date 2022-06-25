Opposition protests Su revelation while Exxon robs Guyana silently everyday – Civil society members

Kaieteur News – While voices in civil society believe that the Opposition must take a stand against corruption in the country, they are equally dissatisfied with the joint parties’ hasty rush to protest, calling for the Vice President’s resignation over the ‘Su’ revelation, while Guyana is being robbed millions silently everyday by the oil companies operating in Guyana.

One such advocate is economist, Ramon Gaskin, who does not agree with its silence on matters pertaining to the oil and gas sector.

“The Opposition Leader (Aubrey Norton) has to deal with critical issues like the oil sector and Exxon’s rape of Guyana and the unfair deal that we are getting. The Opposition has not taken a really strong position on this matter. Although this week, I see the Opposition Leader said he does not want to do any more deals for the time being, but in terms of dealing with the “Jagdeo-Su” matter, it is not unusual for the Opposition Leader to raise matters of what he considers to be corrupt transaction. The point here is that he has to do both,” Gaskin argued.

According to Gaskin, the Opposition Leader must play a more active role in the oil and gas sector and the country’s economy.

Echoing his view was another member of civil society, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, who is also a member of an advocacy group- Article 13.

On Tuesday, the body mounted what it calls ‘a series of protest action’ calling for the renegotiation of lop-sided oil contract Guyana inked with Exxon.

Dr. Mahadeo in an invited comment on Wednesday also said, while the recent revelation in the Vice News documentary raises eyebrows, the country must not become distracted from the bigger issue plaguing society.

He told this newspaper, “…we must not allow ourselves to become so distracted by Su, as to close our eyes to the significant issues of the oil revenues and the oil contract. We cannot and must not let the unfair, draconian and lop-sided oil contract prevail.

The current Government promised to re-engage and renegotiate the contract; it has failed its promise and now worships the (Raphael) Trotman-signed contract.”

Importantly, the transparency advocate reasoned, “yes, the Su allegations are important – it also tests the mettle of the President (Irfaan Ali) to see whether there will be any independent investigation that. But the fact is that the Su subject will pass by, but the Oil contract will continue to rape our country and our people.”

On another note, Dr. Mahadeo pointed out that over the past six months, civil society has won two major battles as the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the 2020 Elections have been announced, as well as an increase in wages for private sector workers.

To this end, he said the rally for a better oil contract must continue, concluding that “the Su-gate scandal can impact us now but the magnitude of the Oil Contract scandal has repercussions far beyond this Generation of Guyanese.”

On Wednesday, Leaders and supporters of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) protested the Office of the President (OP), demanding that Vice President Jagdeo vacate his office, and an independent investigation be conducted into the allegations leveled against him in a damning Vice News report.

In that documentary- released on Sunday last, the Vice President’s friend Su Zhi Rong, is heard telling the undercover journalist that Jagdeo collects bribes to get business done in the country.

The Leader of the Opposition has not had much to say as it regards the country’s oil wealth at his weekly press conferences. Norton has since justified putting off questions posed by this newspaper explaining that the Coalition’s oil and gas team would deliberate and make an announcement.