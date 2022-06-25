Noel’s unbeaten 72 & spinners spur Windwards to victory

Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 25, 2022 Sports
CG United Women’s Super50 Cup…
Leewards finish last again
On the back of a wonderful unbeaten 72 from 61 balls decorated with nine boundaries from Carena Noel led the Windward Islands to a comprehensive 153 runs over bottom of the ladder Leeward Islands in the fifth place Play-off of the CG United Super50 Cup yesterday at Providence.
Noel added 50 for the seventh wicket with Qiana Joseph who hit 30 with four boundaries after opening batters Jannillea Glasgow (22) and Kimone Homer (28) had provided the Windwards with a solid 57-run foundation, while Skipper Afy Fletcher chipped in with 15.
Amanda Edwards (3-30), Rozel Liburd (3-34) and Tiffany Thorpe (2-47) were the main wicket-takers for the Leewards who bowled out for 90 in 21.5 overs despite 24 with three fours and 20 with two fours Tiffany Thorpe.
Tracy Byron (3-32), 40-year-old Pearl Etienne (2-20) and Jannillea Glasgow (2-25) were the leading bowlers for the Windwards who took the fifth spot.
Today from 9:30 AM the much anticipated finale will be contested between 50-overs defending Champions Barbados and reigning T20 Blaze champions who dethroned the Bajans in that format Jamaica. (Sean Devers)
Jun 25, 2022Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica. Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being...
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – One day in 1971, a friend, Balwant Persaud, who I met when he was in high school (Guyana Oriental College... more
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is out of order … again. Its latest snafu... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]