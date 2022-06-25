Noel’s unbeaten 72 & spinners spur Windwards to victory

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup…

Leewards finish last again

On the back of a wonderful unbeaten 72 from 61 balls decorated with nine boundaries from Carena Noel led the Windward Islands to a comprehensive 153 runs over bottom of the ladder Leeward Islands in the fifth place Play-off of the CG United Super50 Cup yesterday at Providence.

Noel added 50 for the seventh wicket with Qiana Joseph who hit 30 with four boundaries after opening batters Jannillea Glasgow (22) and Kimone Homer (28) had provided the Windwards with a solid 57-run foundation, while Skipper Afy Fletcher chipped in with 15.

Amanda Edwards (3-30), Rozel Liburd (3-34) and Tiffany Thorpe (2-47) were the main wicket-takers for the Leewards who bowled out for 90 in 21.5 overs despite 24 with three fours and 20 with two fours Tiffany Thorpe.

Tracy Byron (3-32), 40-year-old Pearl Etienne (2-20) and Jannillea Glasgow (2-25) were the leading bowlers for the Windwards who took the fifth spot.

Today from 9:30 AM the much anticipated finale will be contested between 50-overs defending Champions Barbados and reigning T20 Blaze champions who dethroned the Bajans in that format Jamaica. (Sean Devers)