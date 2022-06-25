Health Ministry records 112 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded a total of 112 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, there were two patients reported as still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to its latest dashboard, 20 persons are in institutional isolation, one quarantined institutionally and 862 are in home isolation. To date, a total 64,814 persons have recovered from the virus.

