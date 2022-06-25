Guyana among beneficiaries for US$1M grant to tackle domestic violence

Kaieteur News – Guyana is among nine countries benefitting from a US$1M grant to help raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday said, it is partnering with the Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Project of the United Nations Development Programme, with support from the Governments of Canada and the United Kingdom on the rollout of a Community Advocates Network (I CAN) poster pledge campaign.

The project includes poster pledges that are designed to be mounted on walls and other visible locations, to increase awareness of gender-based violence around the country.

As part of the campaign, persons will be expected to take the pledge, sign a pledge card, and become an ambassador of change by advocating for the eradication of domestic violence. So far, members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Guyana Bar Association, survivors of gender-based violence, and advocates across the country have already joined the campaign.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, the Dr. Vindhya Persaud, launched the Community Advocates Network at Guyana’s Parliament Buildings in 2021, where those gathered recited the pledge and vowed to act on it in their daily lives.

In a statement to the press, the Ministry explained, “the EnGenDER Project, which is being implemented by the UNDP, is funded by the Governments of Canada and the United Kingdom, and seeks to address the issue of climate change impacts particularly on vulnerable groups such as women, children, youth, persons living with disabilities, and indigenous and tribal populations. Project partners include UN Women, the World Food Programme and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).”

To achieve national awareness and participation, subject Minister Dr. Persaud, has since urged all members of the public to join the campaign and encourage others to do so as well.

“We can use your skill, your voice, your commitment, so together we can say WE CAN and eradicate domestic violence,” she said. Adding “if you have not yet gotten your pledge, get it from us so you can put it up prominently wherever you are, even if you want to put it up in your home and people visiting, you can understand our strong stance against violence.”

Having recognised new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, EnGenDER reallocated part of the project funding in 2020 to support efforts to help stop violence, while simultaneously supporting the people who have been victims of this violence.

“The EnGenDER Project committed over US$1M across nine countries toward these efforts, and Canada and the UK remain committed to supporting implementation efforts aimed at addressing the compelling needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population,” said EnGenDER Project Manager, Massimiliano Tozzi.

“In Guyana alone, the Project has also supported the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) which will benefit over 100 officers within the Guyana Police Force who are trained to handle GBV issues; and the distribution of 470 food hampers through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, which benefitted vulnerable women and other vulnerable groups, many of whom are survivors of gender-based violence,” Tozzi stated.

Other interventions in Guyana, include the supply of communication equipment including three GPS units, three satellite phones and three laptop computers to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, to improve real time communications and enhance data management and analysis in remote communities, to help improve disaster management, including COVID-19 response; and the broadcasting of television and radio Public Service Announcements promoting the MHSSS’ 914 hotline.

The EnGenDER Project will further support the Ministry’s 914 hotline through the creation of murals, along with a jingle with anti-violence message.