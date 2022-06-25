Eight teams to face the axe this weekend – Four battles carded for today

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

As the Petra-organised 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament beings to heat up, another four teams will unfortunately find the exit when the tournament continues today at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Ave.

The day starts at 12:30 hours with Carmel versus Christianburg/Wismar of Linden then West Ruimveldt tackle Marian Academy in the second match from 14:00 hrs. The third fixture of the afternoon will see Uitvlugt go up against Cummings Lodge at 15:30 hrs, while North Georgetown meet Canje at 17:00 hrs in the day’s last match.

Tomorrow, the knockout tally doubles after the other four matches are contested. The action gets underway at the same time with Golden Grove billed to battle Annandale then Dolphin look to progress against New Central High at 14:00 hrs. In the penultimate match, Tucville will face Friendship while the day ends with the Lodge versus President College encounter.

Two days ago, the final match of the double header on Thursday evening saw Dolphin dominate Charlestown 5 – 1 to record their second victory of the tournament and progress to the next round, while Golden Grove outdid Buxton 4 – 2 on penalties after drawing 3 – 3 at full time.

Dolphin’s triumph was led by doubles from Jaquan Cole and Gerry Burnette, while the opposition scored a consolation goal with time about to expire in the final half.

Brian Burnette opened scoring in the 15th minute to achieve the feat of scoring in consecutive matches before Cole found high percentage opportunities in both the first and self halves as he constructed a brace in the 32nd and 40th minutes.

Scoring in consecutive matches was an achievement also met by Gerry Burnette when he made his presence felt in the second half to score in the 47th and 64th minutes. Charlestown’s lone goal was scored in the 58th minute by Mickelle Andrews.

Dolphin added that win to the 4 – 1 victory they achieved over St. John’s College on the tournament’s opening day, Saturday last. That same day saw Charlestown advanced with a massive 10 – 0 win over Bishop’s High.