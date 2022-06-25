Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eight teams to face the axe this weekend – Four battles carded for today

Jun 25, 2022 Sports

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

As the Petra-organised 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament beings to heat up, another four teams will unfortunately find the exit when the tournament continues today at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Ave.

Buxton’s striker gainfully advances against the Golden Grove defence.

The day starts at 12:30 hours with Carmel versus Christianburg/Wismar of Linden then West Ruimveldt tackle Marian Academy in the second match from 14:00 hrs. The third fixture of the afternoon will see Uitvlugt go up against Cummings Lodge at 15:30 hrs, while North Georgetown meet Canje at 17:00 hrs in the day’s last match.
Tomorrow, the knockout tally doubles after the other four matches are contested. The action gets underway at the same time with Golden Grove billed to battle Annandale then Dolphin look to progress against New Central High at 14:00 hrs. In the penultimate match, Tucville will face Friendship while the day ends with the Lodge versus President College encounter.
Two days ago, the final match of the double header on Thursday evening saw Dolphin dominate Charlestown 5 – 1 to record their second victory of the tournament and progress to the next round, while Golden Grove outdid Buxton 4 – 2 on penalties after drawing 3 – 3 at full time.
Dolphin’s triumph was led by doubles from Jaquan Cole and Gerry Burnette, while the opposition scored a consolation goal with time about to expire in the final half.
Brian Burnette opened scoring in the 15th minute to achieve the feat of scoring in consecutive matches before Cole found high percentage opportunities in both the first and self halves as he constructed a brace in the 32nd and 40th minutes.
Scoring in consecutive matches was an achievement also met by Gerry Burnette when he made his presence felt in the second half to score in the 47th and 64th minutes. Charlestown’s lone goal was scored in the 58th minute by Mickelle Andrews.
Dolphin added that win to the 4 – 1 victory they achieved over St. John’s College on the tournament’s opening day, Saturday last. That same day saw Charlestown advanced with a massive 10 – 0 win over Bishop’s High.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m final at Jamaica National Trials

Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m final at Jamaica...

Jun 25, 2022

Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica. Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being...
Read More
Ramnauth, Deosaran spur Leguan Warriors to victory in OSCL’s tournament

Ramnauth, Deosaran spur Leguan Warriors to...

Jun 25, 2022

Eight teams to face the axe this weekend – Four battles carded for today

Eight teams to face the axe this weekend –...

Jun 25, 2022

Noel’s unbeaten 72 & spinners spur Windwards to victory

Noel’s unbeaten 72 & spinners spur...

Jun 25, 2022

GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40 football shifted to Sunday and Monday

GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8...

Jun 25, 2022

Two-day GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40 football set for GFC this weekend

Two-day GFF President’s Cup Master’s...

Jun 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]