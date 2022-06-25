Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Chain snatcher gets 2 years

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Sherman Ken, of Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Friday sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting and stealing a woman’s chain.

Jailed, Sherman Ken.

Ken appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
He pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on June 21, 2022, at Brickdam Access Road, Georgetown, he robbed Farida Ali, of a gold chain with a pendant valued $28,000.
It was also stated that he made use of personal violence on the victim during the encounter.
The court heard that on the day in question, Ali was walking along Brickdam Public Road, when Ken pushed her and snatched her chain.
He then punched her about her body and ran away. The woman subsequently raised an alarm and a city police rank in the area managed to apprehend the defendant. A search was conducted and the stolen items were discovered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

