Chain snatcher gets 2 years

Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Sherman Ken, of Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Friday sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting and stealing a woman’s chain.
Ken appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
He pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on June 21, 2022, at Brickdam Access Road, Georgetown, he robbed Farida Ali, of a gold chain with a pendant valued $28,000.
It was also stated that he made use of personal violence on the victim during the encounter.
The court heard that on the day in question, Ali was walking along Brickdam Public Road, when Ken pushed her and snatched her chain.
He then punched her about her body and ran away. The woman subsequently raised an alarm and a city police rank in the area managed to apprehend the defendant. A search was conducted and the stolen items were discovered.
Jun 25, 2022Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica. Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being...
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – One day in 1971, a friend, Balwant Persaud, who I met when he was in high school (Guyana Oriental College... more
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is out of order … again. Its latest snafu... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]