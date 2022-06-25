Nigeria was ripped off US$30B by oil companies on taxes and royalties – Audit finds

Latest update June 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 2019 report by the National Extractive Industries Extractive Initiative (NEITI) in Nigeria had revealed that 77 oil companies operating in the country had attempted to rip off the federal government N2.659 trillion which translates into US$30,334,400,460 in tax and royalty payments.The debt was uncovered following an investigation to ascertain payments due to the country.
Jun 25, 2022Guyana’s Trevon Prince is through to the boys under20 800m finals which is scheduled for today at the National Stadium in Jamaica. Prince is competing at the Jamaica National Trials which is being...
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 25, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – One day in 1971, a friend, Balwant Persaud, who I met when he was in high school (Guyana Oriental College... more
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is out of order … again. Its latest snafu... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]