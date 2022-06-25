$622M estimated to re-construct North Ruimveldt Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is moving ahead with the reconstruction of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School following a fire on June 19, last year which destroyed the entire upper flat of the main teaching building.

According to the Ministry’s Engineer estimate, to reconstruct the building, it would cost some $622,375,321.

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, nine companies were recorded as having submitted bids for the contract.

The bids are as follow: Dry Rock Construction Inc. – $687,163,051; QCD Construction Inc. – $521,690,454; Platinum Investments Inc. (Bid provided); M&P Investment – $606,636,675; S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply – $595,000,000; Dundas Construction Inc. – $ 620,000,000; CB General Contracting Service Inc. – $531,787,715; Builders Hardware General Supply & Construction – $614,853,630; and Kares Engineering Inc. – $566,975,350.

Prior to this, the Ministry had put out tender for this project, one had been issued for the demolition of the school.

That contract, which was awarded late December, was given to A. Ograsein and Sons to the tune of $13,070,031.

A. Ogransein and Sons was one of the six companies that bid for the project which was estimated to cost $14,990,625.

Kaieteur News had reported that the section of the building that was destroyed, included the classrooms that were designated for use by students who were about to write their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations at the time.

Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be that of a defective electrical point.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had announced that the government budgeted a sum of $6.6 billion for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.

This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, the reconstruction of the North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, and the construction of a number of nursery and primary schools, the Minister had explained.