We gat we priorities wrong

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition waving placards calling fuh Jagdeo to go. Dem convicting de man in de court of public opinion without giving de man a hearing.

And all because de man friend – now a former friend – did mek some unsubstantiated allegations against he. But dem wah protesting fuhget something.

Dem fuhget dat de same man bin friend with some ah dem big boys in de Coalishun when it was in office. De su-su man bin also tight with some ah dem now in de Opposition.

But dem nah asking fuh de contract which dem sign fuh get investigate. Dem boys wan know why dem conveniently fuhget dat dem was also friend with de su-su man.

Dem boys notice how nuff people suddenly get militant about corruption. But when de waterfall newspaper bin highlighting dese very issues, de same people, wah now find dem voice, bin silent as a lamb.

But dat is politics in Guyana. Is nat so much about principle as it is about partisanship!

Dem boys wan see both de guvament and de Opposition supporters protesting against de biggest scandal in de history of de Caribbean: de give away of Guyana oil wealth. Dem boys nah see too much persons protesting or blogging against de oil deal. But dem seeing nuff comments and protest about unproven allegation.

Dat is Guyanese fuh yuh. We gat we priorities mix up. We would not have to worry about investment in hotel and casino if we bin get a good deal from dem oil company. We sitting down and tekkin’ de pickpocket wah tekkin’ place. But we raising placard about unproven allegation.

Talk half. Leff half.