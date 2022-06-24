Two-day GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40 football set for GFC this weekend

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Georgetown Football Association (GFA) and Alex Bunbury Sports and Academy (ABSAA) will stage the GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40 tournament this weekend.

The venue is the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground Bourda and the venue will buzz once again with the first ever GFF President’s Super 8 Master’s Cup. Eight teams: Beacon, Linden All Stars, Santos, Wales, Thomas United, Pele, Victoria Kings and Speak The Truth Master’s of Linden are the teams down to battle for attractive prizes on offer.

The tournament is for players born in 1982 and will be played for two days, tomorrow Saturday and Sunday starting from 10:00am each day.

The Format is 8 teams and 2 groups of 4 playing in a champion’s league set up home and away on the same day and the top 2 teams from each group will qualify for semis and the winner from semis into finals.

Cash prizes and trophies and individual awards for MVP, Goalkeeper, Midfielder, Defence and Coach are on offer, while the teams will compete for:

1st place $100,000 GYD ($500 USD)

2nd $50,000 GYD ($250USD)

3rd $30,000 GYD ($150 USD)

4th $20,000 GYD ($100 USD)

Entrance fee is $10,000 for each team which will help offset some of the cost associated with hosting the event at the GFC.

All teams are ask to be properly attired with uniform, socks and shin pads and be respectful of each other and the beautiful game.

The GFF official referees and medic will take care of officiating and medical emergencies on each playing day.

Junior Forrester can be reached at 592-696-0658 for more information.

Among the sponsors of the tournament are: GFF, GFA, Tge Outdoor Stores and Pet Shop, Darthan Investment, Trophy Stall, Outdoor Store and Pet Shop and Farfan & Mendes.