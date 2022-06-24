School teacher with brain tumor needs $9.4M for life-saving surgery

Latest update June 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A school teacher- Faith-Ann Branford who has been diagnosed with brain tumor is in desperate need for some $9.4M to undergo a life-saving surgery in Trinidad and Tobago and her family is making a public appeal for assistance.
In a Gofundme appeal, relatives described the teacher as a single mother of two daughters, ages four and seven years old. She is a senior teacher in the Secondary School System in Guyana. Persons wishing to contribute can do so here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/faith-Anns-medical-fundraiser?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR16iNOs_x-7p5SO2XDKgur-hmBTNZ8Vivdqd_ykFIGLcy_-wOhpZE5yXwU
Pastor Orin Branford who made the appeal said that at thirty-five, Faith has been a dedicated educator until March 2022, when, after several doctors’ appointments and tests, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor (right cerebello-Pontine angle tumor), causing significant brainstem compression.
“From March to present, there has been significant deterioration of her condition, including decreased eyesight and loss of some mobility which has led to her discontinuation of work as an educator. Currently she is unable to care for her children and has been receiving help from family and friends to meet daily basic necessities; including but not limited to personal care and household chores,” Pastor Branford noted.
He said the young woman has limited income; and the resources we had are now depleted due to the ongoing medical expenses. There is no medical facility in Guyana that is adequately equipped to perform the necessary surgery needed to remove the tumor. As a result, she is being referred to the island of Trinidad for the necessary treatment/surgery. Estimated medical expenses and related costs: US$45,000. (GYD$ 9,410,137) “It is in consideration of the foregoing that we present the urgency of this mercy aide. Please accept our gratitude in anticipation of your prayers and generous support/donation. May the blessings of Almighty God be with you and your families,” Pastor Branford noted.
