Latest update June 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Man who set couple on fire captured – to face murder charge

Jun 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Christian Joseph, called “Son Son” of Kitty, Georgetown, was on Thursday apprehended after being on the run for more than two weeks after setting a couple on fire.

Injured, Greici Mota.

Joseph and his girlfriend reportedly had a misunderstanding which led to her going over to the camp of the couple to seek help. The couple, Sheldon Harry, 22, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, and 30-year-old girlfriend, Greici Mota was set on fire on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
Kaieteur News understands that Joseph followed his girlfriend over to the couple’s camp where he had threatened to hurt her and anyone else who intervened.

Dead, Sheldon Harry.

In fact, in a video seen by this publication, Joseph clad with a red and black jersey and black shorts armed with a cutlass confronting his girlfriend. He said, “You left me alone with a [email protected]#king broken heart right good. You feel he could [email protected]#king represent you that deh deh right. You feel he could represent you, you feel he could do everything right. Alright good. Good, good, good, good.”
In the other vide he can be heard saying, “Them is spanish, we is Guyanese. I do what I gah do. I waiting on any the f @#king police to come… I gah go for some more rum, y’all gon see, y’all gon see. You make your own demon, you mek your own demon come in me…trust me…wuh I telling you you mudda sk#nt gah feel pain, pain you gah feel, pain and whoever wan come in and include with you and feel they can represent you, them mudda sk#nt gah feel pain to. That I want you know.”

Snippets from the videos.

Following the argument with Harry and his girlfriend, Joseph can also be seen in another video running the couple with a red bucket of gasoline and a stick on fire. It is allege that he throw the gasoline on the couple and then set them afire.
A relative for Harry made a post on her Facebook post in which she stated: “My cousin was burned second and third degree 80% of his body!!!Just because he was trying to defend a friend of his wife who was being harassed by what clearly sound like her ex-lover.

Captured: Christian Joseph.

The girl leave and went over to my cousin camp for help. My cousin did nothing wrong he was just trying to do the right thing and stand up for a woman his wife was also burn first and second degree 20% of her body trying to defend him and put out the fire…”
While the suspect was on the run, Mota was discharged from the hospital while Harry was in the hospital battling for his life. Harry fought for two weeks before he succumbed on Saturday June 20, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). On Thursday, Mark Ramotar, the Director of the Police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) stated that Commander for Regional Police Division Seven, Dion Moore has indicated that Joseph was captured around 04:00 hours on Thursday at ‘Top Side’ Puruni. Joseph is expected to be charged soon for the murder of Harry.

 

