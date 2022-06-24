Jamaica destroy Guyana for lowest total Book place in Final against B’dos tomorrow

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup

By Sean Devers

In the 83,000 Square Miles of Guyana, only in the County of Berbice there is any level of female cricket played being played in clubs and yesterday at Providence was one of darkest days for Guyana’s Women’s cricket since playing in their first 50-over game against Barbados at the Tanteen Recreation Ground in 1977 in Grenada.

Playing in the second semi-final of the 2022 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup which was reduced to 38 overs due to morning rain, Guyana were skittled out for an embarrassing 23 with seven batters being dismissed for ducks.

This was the lowest score in the history of Regional cricket in a 50-over semi-final.

Skipper and West Indies batter Shemaine Campbelle hit a four in her top-score of five but things could have been far worse had not nine Extras contributed to the paltry total in which just 14 runs came from the bat of 11 batters.

Off-spinner Vanessa Watts and fellow West Indies pacer Chinelle Henry became the first pair of bowlers to capture five wicket hauls in the same innings of a Women’s 50-overs semi-final encounter.

Jamaica in reply raced to 27-2 from in 5.1 overs after losing Rashada Williams who was caught by Cherry Ann Fraser off Tremaine Smartt for 12 and Keneshia Ferron, caught by Shabika Gajnabi off Plaffianna Millington after making six to leave the Reggae Girls on 15-2.

But Jodi Ann Morgan, who struck two fours in her unbeaten eight and Skipper Stafanie Taylor, remained unbeaten on zero, seeing their team home

Earlier, Jamaica asked Guyana to bat when play started at noon on a still firm ground in bright sunshine.

Henry started with five wides down the leg-side before Mandy Mangru (0) was caught behind at 6-1 to bring Campbelle to the crease and she began with a glorious on-driven boundary off the last ball of an over in she conceded seven wides and a boundary.

Watts began with a wide before Lashuna Toussaint was taken at slip also without scoring at 12-2.

When Campbelle (5) was beaten all ends up by Henry and had her off-stump uprooted at 14-3

Sheneta Grimmond (4) was bowled by Henry before Shakibi Gajnabi (3) walked across her wicket and was struck plumb in front as the Henry continued her impressive work.

Katana Mentore (0), Tremayne Smartt (0), Cherry-Ann Fraser (0), Kaysia Schultz (0) were dismissed by Watts as the Guyanese ladies catapulted to 19-9, it was a procession to and from the Pavilion as Henry and Watts sliced through the Guyana order like a sharp knife cutting butter.

Last batter Erva Giddens smashed Henry past cover for four before Millington (0) was LBW to Watts, who was on a hat-trick after removing Fraser and Shultz of consecutive deliveries.

And Guyana,whose best showing was in 2014 when they lost in the final to T&T, were denied qualification for their second final as Jamaica easily won by eight wickets on the DLS system.

The Jamaicans, who won the first of their five titles in 1977, but has not won since 2014, will face defending Champions Barbados hunting their fourth title and three in a row when they clash tomorrow.