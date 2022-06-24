Guyanese travelers face setbacks as passport office’s supply shipment delayed

Kaieteur News – Many citizens are now forced to reschedule travel plans and cancel appointments overseas after the Guyana Police Force’s Central Immigration and Passport Office announced on Thursday that its shipment of materials for passports has been delayed due to disruptions in the global supply chain.

The Passport Office in a release stated, “The COVID-19 Pandemic and other recent world events have caused the disruption of countless supply chains. The delayed shipment of materials is expected here in late August after which normalcy will prevail”.

This delay is proving to be a major setback for persons awaiting passports so that they can travel overseas to conduct business before summer holidays. One of these individuals, Nicola Stephen had applied for a passport and was promised that she will receive it in two weeks. Believing in the promise, the woman booked a trip for Suriname and was expecting to return to Guyana for the August Holidays.

Before leaving to uplift her passport, she gave the office a call only to be told that she will have to wait until August because it is currently out of supplies. The woman had to cancel her booking but is a bit disappointed because she had to cancel the overseas appointment she made and is unsure if she could arrange again for August.

It was the same story for many others who had applied for passports to conduct business before the August holidays. As the passport office awaits supplies, it assured the public that passport and other immigration document services will continue and that it is attempting to do so within the normal time frame of five working days. While the delay is inevitable, the Central Immigration and Passport Office said it remains unwavering in its commitment to work assiduously to ensure that things are back to normal in the shortest possible time.