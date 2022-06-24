Latest update June 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

GBA novice championship commences tonight

Jun 24, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Boxing Association will be hosting the Andrew Lewis National Novice Championship this weekend at the National Gymnasium.
Action gets underway at 18:00hrs this evening and will continue tomorrow Saturday before concluding on Sunday evening.
Defending champions, the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Republican, Essequibo, Rose Hall Jammers, FYF and Pocket Rocket are the gyms set to participate. The event is being sponsored by National Sports Commission.

GBA novice championship commences tonight

