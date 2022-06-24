Boat captain found dead in fuel tank died of suffocation – autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News – The family of Saigon Hopkinson is still calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death despite the fact a post mortem revealed that he had died by suffocation.

The twenty-eight-year-old boat captain, who hails from Bartica, was found dead in the fuel tank of his boat, more than two weeks ago at Adventure on the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, Saigon had left Bartica in a 75ft metal boat, destined for Adventure in a bid to purchase fuel. On the morning of June 6th, however, the man’s body was found motionless in the fuel tank within the boat.

A subsequently conducted post mortem examination revealed that the now dead man died of suffocation. The man’s sister, Jenesco Hopkinson, however, told Kaieteur News that her family is seeking a thorough investigation into the matter because there are marks on the man’s abdomen, his forehead, and on his lower and upper arm.

The source of these marks she said, are still unexplainable. The woman told Kaieteur News that she is not convinced her brother went into the fuel tank, and died of suffocation. The woman added: “Is not now he working on the boat, he wouldn’t just go down into the tank and suffocate himself. We are more convinced that they could’ve beaten he, and then put he into the tank.”