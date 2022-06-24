Bartica girl found with ganja in school

Kaieteur News – A female Form One student of a Bartica Secondary School was on Wednesday found with 2 zip lock bags of marijuana stashed in her socks.

Police learnt that the school’s head mistress had received information that Form One students had marijuana in class. The woman then decided to search the students and found the drugs in the 12-year-old girl’s socks. When questioned, the child related that she had gotten the drugs from her classmate. The student added that classmate had stolen the drugs from her father and brought it to school.

Police have since contacted the father and he has admitted that indeed the drug was his because he smokes it. They were subsequently released from custody and were advised to return on Thursday to be taken to the Child Care and Protection Agency for further investigation into the matter.