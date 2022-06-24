Latest update June 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bartica girl found with ganja in school

Jun 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A female Form One student of a Bartica Secondary School was on Wednesday found with 2 zip lock bags of marijuana stashed in her socks.
Police learnt that the school’s head mistress had received information that Form One students had marijuana in class. The woman then decided to search the students and found the drugs in the 12-year-old girl’s socks. When questioned, the child related that she had gotten the drugs from her classmate. The student added that classmate had stolen the drugs from her father and brought it to school.
Police have since contacted the father and he has admitted that indeed the drug was his because he smokes it. They were subsequently released from custody and were advised to return on Thursday to be taken to the Child Care and Protection Agency for further investigation into the matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Two-day GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40 football set for GFC this weekend

Two-day GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40...

Jun 24, 2022

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Georgetown Football Association (GFA) and Alex Bunbury Sports and Academy (ABSAA) will stage the GFF President’s Cup Master’s Super 8 Over-40...
Read More
Golden Grove, North Ruimveldt advance on penalty kicks

Golden Grove, North Ruimveldt advance on penalty...

Jun 24, 2022

GBA novice championship commences tonight

GBA novice championship commences tonight

Jun 24, 2022

CWI and Republic Bank launch ‘Five for Fun’ in Guyana; A brand-new format for kids’ cricket

CWI and Republic Bank launch ‘Five for Fun’...

Jun 24, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Imran Ali slams back-to-back centuries

Canada-based Guyanese Imran Ali slams...

Jun 24, 2022

Sukhu, Dhanraj among winners at bird racing competition

Sukhu, Dhanraj among winners at bird racing...

Jun 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]