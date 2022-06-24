$351.3M to upgrade Hubu Access Road

Kaieteur News – The Hubu Access Road which has been in a state of disrepair for years is currently being upgraded to an asphaltic surface to the tune of $351,306,585.

Bids for the project which were opened in February at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office saw a total of 22 contractors vying to do the job. But at the end of the bidding process it was Platinum Investment and Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. that were awarded the contracts. The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works is divided into two lots, and according to their engineer, Lot one was estimated to cost some $220,866,870 and Lot two was estimated at $130,027,307.

Platinum was awarded the contract for Lot 1, while Avinash Contracting is completing Lot 2. Works which began about a month ago is currently being done simultaneously by the contractors and will run for six months.

The present state of the East Bank of Essequibo road was previously highlighted by a resident who wrote a letter in this publication earlier in the year, calling for President, Irfaan Ali to intervene in addressing the issue. Robin Salim, the affected resident, noted in his letter that the main road from the Parika junction leading all the way to St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo is in a deplorable state for some time now. “Road users, especially motorists are frustrated at the present condition. In some areas, the vehicles look as if they are going down in a trench. Many persons have complained that their vehicles have been badly damaged while navigating the huge potholes. Pedestrians are also forced to walk in the mud and huge potholes to avoid being in the path of the oncoming traffic,” Salim described in his letter.

Kaieteur News was informed that during last year, some sectional repairs were done on this stretch of road but due to heavy vehicles and machinery which would use the roadway it deteriorated. The Hubu Main Access Road is the only road which gives residents in that community access to and from Parika and would also be used by logging trucks and farmers. The Public Works Ministry, which received the largest share of Budget 2022, would be spending $3.4 billion for hinterland roads and another $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.