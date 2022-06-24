140 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Latest update June 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Continuing to record an increase in COVID-19 cases across Guyana, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that within the last 24 hour period, they have recorded a total of 140 cases from some 1,263 test conducted.
The new infections which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 66,835 were detected in Region Six which recorded 62 new cases, Region Four which recorded 51 cases, Region Two which recorded nine cases, Region Three which recorded six cases, Region One which recorded five cases, Region 10 which recorded four cases, and Regions Five, Seven and Nine which recorded one each.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 16 are in institutional isolation and 830 persons are in home isolation. Additionally, within the last 24hours, a total of 147 persons have recovered from the virus.
Following the recent spike in cases from since May, approximately 21 people have lost their live as a result of the virus between then and now.
Majority of the deaths were recorded in Regions Four and Six which recorded eight deaths each. Out of the 21 persons that died, 11persons were women and 10 were men. Among the fatalities too, two infants, a three-month-old baby girl and a six-month-old baby boy had died.
Some of the deaths were persons who would have been fully vaccinated and boosted.

