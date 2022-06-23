Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Victoria teen died of multiple injuries, not drowning-autopsy

Jun 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination (PME) conducted on the remains of 19-year-old Simon Jones formerly of Victoria, East Coast Demerara revealed that he did not die by drowning.
It was reported by the police earlier this month that Jones allegedly drowned while attempting to swim across the Ekereku River located in the Upper Mazaruni area.

Dead, Simon Jones

The post mortem report which was shared with this publication by the young man’s relatives stated that he died of multiple injuries. Relatives now believe that there is more to Jones’ death. One of his uncles told this publication yesterday that before Jones’ body was discovered in the river, what the family learned was that he was involved in an altercation with a man from the area.
Confirming the post mortem report was Commander of Region Seven, Deon Moore who also related that investigation into the teen’s death is still ongoing. Kaieteur News understands that following the result of the PME report, two persons were detained for questioning but were later released from police custody.
It was reported by the police that Jones was seen alive on May 27 about 23:30hrs attempting to swim across the river from the right bank to the left. On May 31, about 10:00 hrs, three miners from the area who were traversing the river, observed the body of the deceased floating close to the left bank of the river. Upon seeing this, the police were summoned who subsequently retrieved the teen’s body. According to police reports, no marks of violence was seen on his body. Jones who leaves to mourn his family and the entire Victoria community was a member of the Victoria Kings Football Club.

 

