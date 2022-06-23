Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Uitvlugt defeat Ann's Grove to advance – Two more matches on today

Jun 23, 2022 Sports

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

Yesterday afternoon, the 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament entered its second day with two matches on a heavy Ministry of Education (MOE) Ground, which was set that way by torrential rainfall.

Uitvlugt’s Rockliff Adanson (L) and Germaine Cummings.

The Petra organized event was able to contest the two scheduled matches despite a late start. In the opening match, slips, slides and goals were the order day as Uitvlugt Warriors produced a marvelous performance to win 5 – 3 against Ann’s Grove.
Not taking away from the opposition’s effort, they performed with heart on the soggy outfield, but it was Rockliff Adanson who made sure the West side team reigned supreme. Andason scored in the 30th, 36th and 54th minutes, while supporting strikes came from Germaine Cummings (31’) and Morris Gershom (64’).
Isaiah Alphonso was the main contributor for Ann’s Grove with a brace as he drew first blood as early as the 3rd minute and completed the run with a 47th minute goal. Between those times, Uitvlugt piled on three goals before Alphonso’s teammate, Naron Jerrick, logged a successful strike in the 43rd minute, but Uitvlugt ensured no other goal was added to their custodian’s sheet.
Up to press time, the match that followed between North Ruimveldt and East Ruimveldt had begun.
Meanwhile, the tournament resumes today at the same venue as Golden Grove go head to head with Buxton Secondary from 17:00 hrs, while the fixture between Dolphin Secondary and Charlestown Secondary will complete the day in a showdown which starts at 18:30 hrs.
Once the weekday fixtures are completed the tournament continues on June 25 & 26 with the other playing dates being July 2, 3 and 6, while the finale is billed for July 10.
The Championship team in this tournament will win $300,000 along with the 2022 Milo Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off with $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.

 

