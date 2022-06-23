Supermarket thieves nabbed in bushes hiding from police

– abandon 15-year-old look-out in car

Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old look-out was abandoned in a car on Tuesday by his adult accomplices after police ranks nixed a burglary attempt at the New Era General Supermarket located at Farm East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The two accomplices ages 20 and 25 did not get far, in their attempt to escape, but were eventually captured by the ranks while hiding out in some bushes close by. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks on the East Bank Demerara were able to foil their burglary plans around 05:00hrs. The Providence Police Station reportedly received a call from an unknown person around 04:15hrs, informing them that some thieves were breaking into the supermarket.

Ranks were dispatched to the location and they snuck up on a red Toyota Fielder Wagon parked in front of the building and caught a 15-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat by surprise. At the time, ranks captured the look-out, his accomplices had already escaped with some tools they had stolen from the supermarket, leaving him behind in the car.

It is believed that they might have seen the police approaching the teen and decided to run away. Luckily for ranks, the men did not get far and had stashed their bodies along with the stolen items in some nearby bushes. Ranks began to comb the area and quickly discovered their hiding place and recovered the tools. After the arrests, investigators learnt that they were residents Grove, EBD. Footage from the supermarket’s security camera was obtained and showed that the thieves had gained entry into the supermarket by climbing up a metal scaffold erected on the southern side of the building. They then used an inner stairway to get to the third floor where the tools were stored and carted away the items.

During the interrogation, the suspects implicated an employee of the supermarket as their inside man. They alleged that three other individuals were involved in the plan to steal from the supermarket. Ranks have made checks at their homes but they could not be located.

Police have since released the juvenile but have kept the adults in custody as investigations continue.