Sod turn for US$300M Vreed-en-Hoop shore base facility

Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the sod was turned for the US$300 million Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) which will sit on 400 hectares of coastal land.
The sod-turning exercise which took place at the project site, Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara (WBD) signals the commencement of the construction of a US$300 million facility for oil major ExxonMobil Guyana to provide shore base services to its upcoming US$10B Yellowtail development offshore Guyana.
Notably, several vessels are already in Guyana’s waters to commence the first phase of the project with a December 2023 deadline for completion. One of the main vessels, the Zheng He, will facilitate the deepening, widening and dredging of the access channel, as well as land reclamation. It also includes an offshore terminal, dry dock facility and fabrication yard spanning 65 hectares.
Once the first phase is completed, the second phase which involves deepening the dredging of the access canal and expanding reclamation will come on stream. Both projects are expected to be completed by 2024.
The local investors are confident that this transformational venture will among other things; significantly reduce the cost of shipping, while creating a springboard facility that will aid in the development of other local service provision companies here.
Jun 23, 2022CG United Super50 Cup By Sean Devers Defending Champions Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets in their rain affected CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at Providence yesterday to advance...
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of long-standing GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, in the newspaper recently:... more
Kaieteur News – The issue of consultations for a Commission of Inquiry (COI) does not arise. Commissions of Inquiry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]