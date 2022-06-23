Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sod turn for US$300M Vreed-en-Hoop shore base facility

Jun 23, 2022 News

 

Officials at the sod turning event on Tuesday. [Azruddin Mohamed photo]

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the sod was turned for the US$300 million Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) which will sit on 400 hectares of coastal land.
The VEHSI is being constructed by NRG Holdings Incorporated, a 100-percent Guyanese-owned consortium along with Hadi’s World Incorporated, National Hardware Limited and ZRN Investments Incorporated are the Guyanese investors involved in the project. They have partnered with Jan de Nul Group, a Belgian engineering and construction firm which offers marine services, offshore service, civil engineering, environmental management activities and project development.

An impression of the VEHSI project

The sod-turning exercise which took place at the project site, Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara (WBD) signals the commencement of the construction of a US$300 million facility for oil major ExxonMobil Guyana to provide shore base services to its upcoming US$10B Yellowtail development offshore Guyana.
Notably, several vessels are already in Guyana’s waters to commence the first phase of the project with a December 2023 deadline for completion. One of the main vessels, the Zheng He, will facilitate the deepening, widening and dredging of the access channel, as well as land reclamation. It also includes an offshore terminal, dry dock facility and fabrication yard spanning 65 hectares.
Once the first phase is completed, the second phase which involves deepening the dredging of the access canal and expanding reclamation will come on stream. Both projects are expected to be completed by 2024.
The local investors are confident that this transformational venture will among other things; significantly reduce the cost of shipping, while creating a springboard facility that will aid in the development of other local service provision companies here.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Matthews, Kyshona Knight & Alleyne shine as Bajans advance to 3rd successive final

Matthews, Kyshona Knight & Alleyne shine as Bajans advance to...

Jun 23, 2022

CG United Super50 Cup By Sean Devers Defending Champions Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets in their rain affected CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at Providence yesterday to advance...
Read More
Uitvlugt defeat Ann’s Grove to advance – Two more matches on today

Uitvlugt defeat Ann’s Grove to advance –...

Jun 23, 2022

West Indies name unchanged 13-member squad for 2nd match

West Indies name unchanged 13-member squad for...

Jun 23, 2022

Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite arrives in Guyana for GFF-DBU partnership

Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite arrives in...

Jun 23, 2022

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Jun 22, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League officially launched -Four months of matches scheduled

GFF Women’s Development League officially...

Jun 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]