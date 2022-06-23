Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

One more COVID-19 death, 107 new cases

Jun 23, 2022

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 85-year-old woman from Region Two is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Wednesday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,249.
Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 107 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 66,695.
The dashboard data shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 persons are in institutional isolation, 831 in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 64,591 persons have recovered from the virus.

