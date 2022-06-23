Matthews, Kyshona Knight & Alleyne shine as Bajans advance to 3rd successive final

CG United Super50 Cup

By Sean Devers

Defending Champions Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets in their rain affected CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at Providence yesterday to advance to their third consecutive Final.

T&T, aided by 53 extras, were bowled out for 133 in 31.2 overs after a heavy shower resulted in the game being reduced to 33 overs.

The ladies from the Twin Island Republic, hunting their 14th title since winning their first one in 1977 lost four wickets for 15 runs.

Lee Ann Kirby hit the game’s only six and a four in her 74-ball 41and along with Leandra Ramdeen (10) featured in face-saving 50-run ninth wicket stand.

Pacer Aaliyah Alleyne, who triggered the slide, captured 4-31 while Skipper Haley Matthews again contributed with both bat and ball; bagging 3-20 for Barbados who galloped to 137-1 in 30.2 overs.

After Kycia Knight, who reached the boundary three times in her 50-ball 32, fell to Ramdeen before Matthews and Kycia’s twin, Kyshona, joined forces to see their team home.

The 24-year-old Matthews executed an array of imperious shots and reached the boundary twice in her 80-ball 53, while the left handed Kyshona Knight, hit seven fours and effortless six from 45 balls in her undefeated 49.

Matthews, who featured in an unfinished 76-run second wicket stand with Knight, clipped T&T’s Skipper and fellow West Indies player Anisa Mohammed for four with one run to win.

Earlier, in dark and gloomy conditions at Providence, Trinidad and Tobago opted to bat on a good track and after 2.4 overs with the score on 21 without loss, heavy showers halted proceeding.

Reniece Boyce, who square drove a full toss from Bruce for four, was on nine and with her was Racheal Vincent on one against wayward opening spells from the Bajan pacers as Aaliyah Alleyne and Shanika Bruce who together conceded 15 wides.

When play restarted in glorious sunshine, the overs were reduced to 33.

The T&T openers carried the score to 27 before Bruce (5) was bowled by Alleyne as four wickets tumbled for 15 runs.

Alleyne, bowling straight and fast, bowled Vincent (1), Britney Cooper (5) and trapped Shenelle Lord (17) LBW to leave T&T on ropes at 42-4 in the eight over.

Mohammed (9) and Kirby put together 21to take the score to 63-5 before Matthews removed Mohammed.

The charismatic Matthews then removed Kirbyina Alexander (1) and Kamara Ragoobar for a duck.

But Kirby and Ramdeen produced important runs before Kirby fell to Sharika Selman to end the innings.

Barbados with three titles in the format, will battle the winner of today’s game between Guyana and Jamaica in Saturday’s final.