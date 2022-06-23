Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Man charged for killing co-worker who refused to drink with him

Jun 23, 2022

Kaieteur News – Seon Russell, the man accused of fatally shooting his co-worker late last month, was on Tuesday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.
Thirty-five-year-old Russell called ‘Basha’ of Aliki, Essequibo River, made his first court appearance in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where the charge was read to him.

Remanded, Seon ‘Basha’ Russell

Russell was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on May 28 at Tiger Creek, Essequibo River, Region Seven, he murdered 29-year-old Rohit Hansraj called ‘Master’ of Wakenaam, Region Three. After he was remanded to prison, Magistrate Lambert then adjourned the matter to July 14, 2022.
Kaieteur News had reported that the father of two was killed following an argument, which he had with the suspect. The men were employed with Toolsie Persaud Logging Company as operators and were very good friends.
Police in a statement had reported that around 14:00hrs that day, Hansraj, along with two other workers, was consuming alcohol at the area, when the suspect approached one of the other workers and accused him of “looking” at his wife.

Dead, Rohit ‘Master’ Hansraj

According to police, Hansraj had intervened and managed to get the suspect to return to his cabin. The suspect, shortly after, returned with a shotgun and he and Hansraj got into a heated argument which then turned deadly. Police revealed that the suspect discharged a round from the firearm, which struck Hansraj to his upper left shoulder area.
One of the dead man’s sisters, Lilowti Hansraj had related to this publication that Hansraj’s wife who was at the scene told them that on the day of the shooting, the suspect who was already in an intoxicated state had approached Hansraj to drink with him.
She learnt that Hansraj had refused to drink with the man and had asked him to go to his cabin and sleep. The man continued to ask her brother to drink with him but he still refused. It was because of his refusal, the suspect became angry at her brother. According to the woman, the man started to curse Hansraj and allegedly threatened to kill him and everyone who was at the scene.
After threatening them, the suspect left and returned shortly after with a handgun pointing it at Hansraj. “He come and point the gun to my brother and said he don’t bluff, and she (Hansraj’s wife) said when he point the gun, she scream and then he fire the shot straight to my brother chest,” Lilowtti stated.
After the incident, Russell had reportedly escaped from the scene and subsequently, a wanted bulletin was issued for him. Hansraj, who was described as a very friendly person, leaves to mourn his two-year-old and five-year-old sons and other relatives.

 

