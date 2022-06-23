Latest update June 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Dat’s wat friends are for

Kaieteur News – A friend in need is a friend indeed. Nuff times when yuh deh bad, is only yuh friend does come to yuh rescue. Dat’s wat friends are for.
As de lyrics of de song goes:
“Keep smiling, keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
That’s what friends are for
For good times and bad times
I’ll be on your side forever more
That’s what friends are for.”
Some friends come with benefits. But a friend who is only a friend because of the benefits is no friend at all.
Last Sunday, a man lose he good friend. He talk how de friend abuse de friendship. Well is mostly yuh friends and yuh other loved ones wah does stab yuh in yuh back. Dat is de way of de world.
Dem boys know wat it is to lose a dear friend. Even though yuh vex with dem, yuh does miss dem company. In yuh lonely hours, yuh does remember de good times yuh bin had together and yuh does lang fuh dem times fuh return.
We all does need someone to lean on. And dere is no better shoulder to support yuh burdens dan dat of a friend. As Bill Withers did sing:
“Lean on me
When you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on…”
But as de saying goes, once bitten, twice shy. Sometimes de best ah friends does gat to part.
Talk half. Leff half.

