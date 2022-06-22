Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Winning de lottery can be more dan a jackpot

Jun 22, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A man comes home a day to he wife after winning de lottery. He tell he wife, “Honey, if ah win de lottery, wat yuh would do?”
De wife was not in a good mood. So she tell he, “Ah would take half of it and den leff yuh.”
With a huge grin on he face, de husband say, “Perfect! Ah win ten dollars! Here tek five and be on yuh way!”
But winning de lottery is not easy. Some people does mek it a study. Deh gat people does be studying dem lotto numbers as if dem preparing fuh engineering exam. Dem does be writing down all kind combinations.
Some does play de same numbers all de time in de hope dat one day dat set of numbers gan be de winning combination. And nuff men does go and gamble out dem money and dem wife does leff dem because dem can’t support de home.
It mek dem boys remember de story of when de wife win de lottery. She was suh excited dat when she open de front door, she call out, “Pack yuh bags, ah win de lottery!”
De husband answer, “Weh we going?”
To which de wife reply, “Wat yuh mean ‘we’?”
Another time a wife ask she husband, “Would you still love me if yuh win de lottery?”
De husband reply, “Of course…. But I’d miss you.”
Talk half. Leff half.

