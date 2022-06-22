RHTYSC honours Bisram Tika as Walter Nero Father of the Year – Makes presentations to dozens of fathers

Kaieteur News- The twelve cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last honoured Bisram Tika as the club Walter Nero Father of the Year. The simple presentation ceremony was held at the Area H Ground and was attended by several club executives including Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Asst Secretary/CEO Jonathan Rampersaud, Organising Secretary Robby Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya.

Foster, disclosed that Tika was chosen as the Father of the Year after strong consideration was given to his dedication to the cricketing career of his son, Raj and to the work of the club as well. Raj is an under17 player who plays for the Rose Hall Town Bakewell under17 team and Pepsi Under19 team. The RHTYSC Secretary /CEO, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, congratulated Tika on his selection as Father of the Year and urged him to uphold his high standard of being a dedicated and supportive parent. He noted that in a world where there are a lot of distractions, it was very important for parents to remain focused. He committed the club to always maintaining a culture where respect for parents and family life is priority.

Mr Tika expressed thanks to the management and members of the club for honoring him and making his 2022 Fathers Day special. He received a Medal of Excellence, framed certificate and several gifts from the club along with a food hamper.

The cricket teams also donated several gifts to the St Agnes Anglican Church of No 64 Village. The gifts, which were received by head of the church Sydney Jackman, were shared out to members of the congregation on Sunday while the cricket teams also assisted the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church of Portuguese Quarter to honour thirty outstanding parents on Father’s Day. Each father received a special gift and a food hamper. They were also treated to breakfast after Sunday Mass.

The RHTYSC, MS also assisted the St Francis Youth club to donate close to sixty special birthday gifts to the church. The gifts would be shared on a weekly basis to members of the church as they celebrate birthdays or anniversaries. The RHTYSC, MS was founded in September, 1990 by the St Francis Roman Catholic Youth Club and the two organisations have always enjoyed a close working relationship over the last three decades.