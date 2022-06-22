Renovation of Prime Minister’s residence estimated to cost $25M

Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Office of the Prime Minister (PM) is looking to renovate the roof of the PM’s residence for an estimated cost of $25 million. During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, four contractors submitted bids to execute the works.
Based on their bids, the roof can be renovated for less than $25 million. The bids range from $12 million to $19 million.
Also opened, is a contract for the rehabilitation of the roundabout at the National Exhibition Centre, located in Sophia. This Ministry of Tourism project is estimated to cost $14 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Office of the Prime Minister
Renovations to the roof at the Prime Minister’s residence
Guyana Water Incorporation
Expression of interest for surveying services
Ministry of Public Works
Consultancy services for road safety diagnostic and action plan
Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)
Construction of swine facility with semen processing area at the GLDA Livestock farm
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Rehabilitation of roundabout at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia
Regional Democratic Council of Region Five
Supply and delivery of one new wheelchair accessible bus
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Supply and installation of cluster piles for the DHB
Procurement of welding plants for DHB
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Construction of head regulator at Reliance Essequibo
Mechanical repairs to western pump in Lusignan Pump Station
Supply of high density polyethylene tubes for NDIA Lot 1 & 2
GUYSUCO
Supply and delivery of computer Lot 1: low end desktop (48 units), Lot 2: mid-range desktop (7 units), Lot 3: mid-range laptop (16 units), Lot 4: high end laptop (6 unit), Lot 5: video editing laptop (I unit).
Supply and delivery of motor vehicle Lot 1: extra cab 4-WD pickups (6 units), Lot 2: double cab 4-WD pickups (3 units), Lot 3: single cab 4-WD pick up (3 units), Lot 4: mini-bus (2 units), Lot 5: station wagon type 4 door car (5 units).
Jun 22, 2022Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was...
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was here in February, the chairman of the Decade of People... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana must share some responsibility for the controversy which has erupted over the Vice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]