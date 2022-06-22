Renovation of Prime Minister’s residence estimated to cost $25M

Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Prime Minister (PM) is looking to renovate the roof of the PM’s residence for an estimated cost of $25 million. During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, four contractors submitted bids to execute the works.

Based on their bids, the roof can be renovated for less than $25 million. The bids range from $12 million to $19 million.

Also opened, is a contract for the rehabilitation of the roundabout at the National Exhibition Centre, located in Sophia. This Ministry of Tourism project is estimated to cost $14 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Office of the Prime Minister

Renovations to the roof at the Prime Minister’s residence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporation

Expression of interest for surveying services

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy services for road safety diagnostic and action plan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)

Construction of swine facility with semen processing area at the GLDA Livestock farm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Rehabilitation of roundabout at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council of Region Five

Supply and delivery of one new wheelchair accessible bus

 

 

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Supply and installation of cluster piles for the DHB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of welding plants for DHB

 

 

 

 

 

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Construction of head regulator at Reliance Essequibo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mechanical repairs to western pump in Lusignan Pump Station

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply of high density polyethylene tubes for NDIA Lot 1 & 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GUYSUCO

Supply and delivery of computer Lot 1: low end desktop (48 units), Lot 2: mid-range desktop (7 units), Lot 3: mid-range laptop (16 units), Lot 4: high end laptop (6 unit), Lot 5: video editing laptop (I unit).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of motor vehicle Lot 1: extra cab 4-WD pickups (6 units), Lot 2: double cab 4-WD pickups (3 units), Lot 3: single cab 4-WD pick up (3 units), Lot 4: mini-bus (2 units), Lot 5: station wagon type 4 door car (5 units).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

