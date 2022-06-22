Renovation of Prime Minister’s residence estimated to cost $25M

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Prime Minister (PM) is looking to renovate the roof of the PM’s residence for an estimated cost of $25 million. During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, four contractors submitted bids to execute the works.

Based on their bids, the roof can be renovated for less than $25 million. The bids range from $12 million to $19 million.

Also opened, is a contract for the rehabilitation of the roundabout at the National Exhibition Centre, located in Sophia. This Ministry of Tourism project is estimated to cost $14 million.

