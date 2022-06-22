Ministry records 82 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of 82 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country. The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 66,588.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 22 persons are in institutional isolation, 894 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 64,422 persons have recovered from the virus.
