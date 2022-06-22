Indian national found dead in Kitty home

Kaieteur News – Relatives of an Indian national, who was found dead on Monday in his home at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, are now seeking help to get his body back to India.

The dead man has been identified as 48-year-old Arwinder Singh of Punjab, India. He was reportedly employed at BK International Inc. as a supervisor for the company’s gold operations at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News understands that of recent Singh was not working because of ill health and was resting at home where he was found dead.

According to police, the Indian national had been living at the Sandy Babb Street, Kitty home for two weeks and was found lifeless by security guards around 18:30hrs on Monday. Singh was last seen alive around 04:00hrs by one of the security guards. That individual told police that Singh had collected his cellular phone from him, filled a water bottle and went back to bed.

A female security guard took over duties around 06:00hrs and while making her checks around the building noticed that Singh was lying on his bed motionless. At that point she thought he was only sleeping but when it was time for her to be relieved around 18:30hrs, she noticed that he was still lying in the same position.

The woman informed her co-workers who came to relieve her that Singh had been in the same position all day. They decided to call the Kitty Police Station.

When ranks arrived, they called an ambulance from the Guyana Fire Service and the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) on board pronounced Singh dead at the scene.

His body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. This publication understands that the medical professionals who examined his remains suspect that he might have suffered a massive heart attack.

Singh’s relatives in India have since indicated to Kaieteur News that he has no family members with him in Guyana and they fear his body will not be returned to his homeland.

According to his wife, Rupinder Kaur, she received a call on Monday around 19:00hrs from one of his acquaintances informing her that he had died. However, she related that no one from the company had spoken to her.

As such the woman and other family members are seeking government’s support to grant the necessary approvals for Singh’s body to be transported back to India so that he can be cremated in his homeland.

Singh had travelled to Guyana in 2015 to work with BK International Inc. and since then he has only travelled back to India once.