Leguan Secondary School triumph

Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was played at the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.

In the final, Parika Salem Secondary batted first and scored 59-5 off their 25 deliveries with Emmanuel Armstrong scored 24, Devika Hiralal and Harish Bodhram got 10 each.

Leguan turn in the middle hit off the required runs in 17 deliveries, 61-2. Player of the tournament, Jameel Sahoye made 23 and Remesh Seeram 22.

In other matches played- West Demerara Secondary made 86-4. Samuel Lakish scored 23 and Samuel Williamson 21.

Vergenoegen Secondary School replied with 83-2. Johnat Huang made 32, Jamal Pollydore 19 and Ashly Narine 12.

Zeeburg Secondary scored 85-3 with Joshua Harbin scoring 20, Timeon Mc Pherson 16, Kashauna McRae 17 and Shaunell Deonauth 10.

Uitvlugt Secondary made 83-1 with Thigt Butters making 38, Lakesh Harrylall 27 and Chandra Persaud 16.

Semifinals – It was Leguan day as they hit a record 128-2 off 25 deliveries with a record 102 out, two fours and 16×6 from Jameel Sahoye while Budhram Sharma got 17. West Demerara Secondary made 58-3, Areanna Playter got 18 and Samuel Lakish 14.

Parika Salem scored 64-3. Emmanuel Armstrong made 28 Haresh Boodhnarine 13, Shaul France 12.

Essequibo Islands Secondary (Wakenaam) scored 47-4. Ravi Nandalall made 11 and Melisa Wiggins 10.

Awards were given to -Uniform team of the tournament – Parika Salem; Player of the tournament – Jameel Sahoye Leguan; Best Bowler female – Kareena Nalim Parika Salem; Special prize for a Teacher – Devika Hiralal Parika Salem; Highest team score in the Tournament – Leguan; Most Discipline Team – Essequibo Island Secondary; Winner – Leguan; Second – Parika ; Third – West Demerara; Forth – Essequibo Island Secondary; Fifth – Zeeburg ; Sixth – Uitvlugt ; Seventh Vergenoegen.

The sponsors were Ansa Mc Al Trading Guyana, Guyana Telephone &Telegraph Co Ltd, Team Mohamed’s, Department of Youth MCYS Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Natural Resources.

Special thanks to the Commander D Division ,the Management & Staff of West Demerara Regional Hospital, Manger Uitvlugt Estate, The NSC for providing the Technical Personal , REO Department of Education Region 3, Head Teachers from the participated school.