K/News publisher-led protest for better oil deal moves to McDoom

– protestors demand that Govt. brings Exxon back to negotiation table

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall was joined by a group of citizens on Tuesday to picket at McDoom, East Bank Demerara as they continue the call for better terms and conditions in Guyana’s oil deal.

The protestors held placards and stood on the sidelines of the east bank public road as they expressed disgust at the PPP/C administration for ignoring their calls to renegotiate the oil deal.

“We, the Guyanese people, continue to suffer while the cost of living has gone up. People are getting poorer while Exxon getting richer!” one protestor said as he stood on the picket line.

Several of the protestors shared the view that the politicians are taking advantage of the poor and defenseless people of the country.

“We want these politicians to know that while they allowing Exxon to go away with we oil, some people can’t feed their children, some can’t afford to pay their bills or even get proper toilet in the house,” one man said.

“Not only Exxon want money, Guyanese want money to, Exxon dem mek more money than God what happen to we?” another protestor shouted.

The group is adamant that if they do not engage in the exercise, a change of the contract would never be a reality.

At one point of the protest, the police were called by an employee attached to the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) to remove the protestors who were standing in the vicinity of the road leading to the McDoom-based operation.

However, the officers were reminded by the Kaieteur News publisher that the road is in fact public property.

Lall told the officers instead of standing in opposition, they should join the action since it is for the betterment of all Guyanese. The Guyanese businessman has been calling for the renegotiation of the oil contract with Exxon with protest action at various parts of the city.