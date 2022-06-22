K/News publisher-led protest for better oil deal moves to McDoom

Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2022 News
– protestors demand that Govt. brings Exxon back to negotiation table
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall was joined by a group of citizens on Tuesday to picket at McDoom, East Bank Demerara as they continue the call for better terms and conditions in Guyana’s oil deal.
The protestors held placards and stood on the sidelines of the east bank public road as they expressed disgust at the PPP/C administration for ignoring their calls to renegotiate the oil deal.
“We, the Guyanese people, continue to suffer while the cost of living has gone up. People are getting poorer while Exxon getting richer!” one protestor said as he stood on the picket line.
Several of the protestors shared the view that the politicians are taking advantage of the poor and defenseless people of the country.
“We want these politicians to know that while they allowing Exxon to go away with we oil, some people can’t feed their children, some can’t afford to pay their bills or even get proper toilet in the house,” one man said.
“Not only Exxon want money, Guyanese want money to, Exxon dem mek more money than God what happen to we?” another protestor shouted.
The group is adamant that if they do not engage in the exercise, a change of the contract would never be a reality.
At one point of the protest, the police were called by an employee attached to the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) to remove the protestors who were standing in the vicinity of the road leading to the McDoom-based operation.
However, the officers were reminded by the Kaieteur News publisher that the road is in fact public property.
Lall told the officers instead of standing in opposition, they should join the action since it is for the betterment of all Guyanese. The Guyanese businessman has been calling for the renegotiation of the oil contract with Exxon with protest action at various parts of the city.
Jun 22, 2022Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was...
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was here in February, the chairman of the Decade of People... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana must share some responsibility for the controversy which has erupted over the Vice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]